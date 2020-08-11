Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
Barclays investigated for spying on employees

Barclays is being investigated by the UK’s Information Commissioners Office over allegations the bank has been using computer monitoring staff to “spy” on employees.

As first reported by the Sunday Telegraph, Barclays is alleged to have used Sapience Analytics software to monitor staff anonymously for 18 months.

However, in February the bank is said to have made a change, allowing it to see how long induvial employees were spending away from their desks and the time taken to carry out tasks.

An ICO spokesperson confirmed the investigation into Barclays, adding:” People expect that they can keep their personal lives private and that they are also entitled to a degree of privacy in the workplace.

If organisations wish to monitor their employees, they should be clear about its purpose and that it brings real benefits. Organisations also need to make employees aware of the nature, extent and reasons for any monitoring.”

The bank could be fined up to £865 million if found to have breached data privacy laws. 

