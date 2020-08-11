Valencia public transport system to go cash free

Valencia is to become the first city in Spain to phase out cash payments for public transport in favour of a mobile ticketing system developed by Masabi and supported by BBVA and Mastercard.

The multilingual EMTicket app removes the need for passengers to carry cash or to physically purchase tickets. Once purchased in app, passengers can activate tickets on their mobile device and show them on screen to the driver when boarding EMT Valencia’s services.



EMTValencia is deploying Masabai’s Fare Payments-as-a-service platform Justride for the roll out, using Mastercard Payment Gateway Services for digital payments with acquiring bank services supplied by BBVA.



“In light of Covid-19, provision of contactless and cashless payment options has become essential to maintaining confidence in businesses,” says Brian Zanghi, CEO of Masabi. “For public transit, this means it is not enough just to make services accessible and convenient, every aspect of the journey has to be Covid-safe - and this includes ticketing and payment.”