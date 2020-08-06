Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Splitit Payments

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards E-commerce Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Splitit secures $71.5m

Splitit secures $71.5m

Splitit, the ASX-listed outfit that enables shoppers to pay in instalments via their credit cards, has raised US$71.5 million in a private placement and share purchase plan.

The buy now, pay later firm says the raise comes after record second quarter growth, where it processed over $65 million in merchant sales, up 260% year over year.

Splitit is now used by over 1000 e-commerce merchants and in the last year has inked deals with Mastercard, Visa and Stripe to help propel global growth.

The new funds, which come from institutional investors including Woodson Capital Management, will be used to accelerate sales and marketing, plus further investments in product and technology.

“We look forward to accelerating merchant and consumer adoption of Splitit in our core markets with this additional capital,” says Brad Paterson, CEO, Splitit. “We are proud to play a part in helping businesses thrive as they better meet the needs of their shoppers.”

Related Companies

Splitit Payments

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards E-commerce Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH, [INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHT[INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH

Trending

Related News
Splitit to go global with Mastercard deal
/payments

Splitit to go global with Mastercard deal

Trending

  1. Monzo: Covid:19 casts &#39;significant doubt&#39; on ability to continue operating

  2. Google to offer co-branded accounts with eight US banks

  3. BofE picks Accenture for RTGS rebuild

  4. Apple acquires softPOS firm Mobeewave

  5. BNY Mellon, Citi and Visa join $35m round in Volante

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks