Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

P20

Channels

Covid-19 Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
P20 outlines payments industry best practice for a post-Covid-19 world

P20 outlines payments industry best practice for a post-Covid-19 world

Global payments industry group P20 has set out a series of best practice steps for the industry in a post-Covid-19 world.

The group has put together a report featuring the thoughts of senior executives from, among others, JPM Morgan, The Clearing House and NatWest, on a the challenges facing the sector during the pandemic.

These include the rapid transition to remote working and maintaining operational activity at a distance, the need for almost instant digitisation to account for changing consumer payment preferences, and ensuring balance between innovation and financial inclusion.

Duncan Sandys, CEO, P20, says: "In order to respond effectively to the Covid-19 crisis, the payments industry has been forced to fly the airplane while building it."

The report concludes with 20 actions payment firms can take, among them implementing check-ins with remote-working staffers, creating black swan contingency plans, and launching programmes to cross-train employees so they can take on multiple roles if necessary.

Read the full report:Download the document now 3.5 mb (Chrome HTML Document)

Related Companies

P20

Channels

Covid-19 Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Embrace the new normal On the EBAday digital platform , Embrace the new normal On the EBAday digitEmbrace the new normal On the EBAday digital platform

Trending

Related News
Crafting a unique instant payments business case by shifting mentalities
/payments

Crafting a unique instant payments business case by shifting mentalities

Scaling in London during Covid-19: What to know and how to leverage it
/covid-19

Scaling in London during Covid-19: What to know and how to leverage it

Covid-19 will ignite new agendas for payment trends and regulations

15 Jul

Trending

  1. Revolut launches price comparison service

  2. Visa and Mastercard hit Wirecard with big fines a decade ago - WSJ

  3. Wirecard scandal signals EU regulatory overhaul

  4. Monzo: Covid:19 casts &#39;significant doubt&#39; on ability to continue operating

  5. ECB to focus attention on bank outsourcing, legacy tech and IT board representation

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks