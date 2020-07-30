Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Federal Reserve Board

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Covid-19 Cryptocurrency Retail banking

Keywords

Alternative finance Cards REAL TIME PAYMENTS
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
US mint facing coin shortage

US mint facing coin shortage

The debate about phasing out hard currency in favour of digital alternatives could be set to intensify with news that the US Mint is facing a shortage of coins due to the pandemic.

Widespread lockdowns and health guidelines favouring the use of credit and debit payments over physical cash has hit the supply of coins and led the Federal Reserve to convene a US Coin Task Force to cope with the shortage

It has also reignited discussions about scrapping pennies altogether given that they cost more to make than they are worth.

The US is behind other countries which have looked to either eliminate or reduce the use of coins. Britain, Australia and Canada have all halted production of their smaller denominated coins while India made a more dramatic move to digital cash when it took high value notes out of circulation in 2016. 

Cash payments did resurface in India, however digital payments have reportedly soared again during the pandemic and the same could yet happen in the US.

Not only has the purchasing power of coins fallen in recent years, the production costs have also risen. A 2019 report from the US Mint showed that each penny costs 2 cents to produce and they account for 59% of the total number of coins produced. In fiscal year 2019, the Mint manufactured more than seven billion pennies at a loss of nearly $70m.

There is opposition to a planned penny purge, including advocacy group Americans for Common Cents which has stressed the antimicrobial qualities of copper-based coins as a pertinent property during the pandemic as well as arguing that consumers could lose out if prices ending in 99 cents are rounded up.

This argument has been countered by a US academic, Robert Maples, an economics professor at Wake Forest University, who told the New York Times that prices are rounded down as much as up and consumers generally break even.

Maples also said that the current coin shortage would be a "good opportunity to seize the issue".

However, other academics while in favour of scrapping pennies also recognise that with the threat of the biggest economic recession in decades on the horizon, there may be other priorities for lawmakers. As Harvard economics professor N. Gregory Mankiw, told the New York Times: “Of all the issues we face, this is probably not a front burner one at this moment.” 

Related Companies

Federal Reserve Board

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Covid-19 Cryptocurrency Retail banking

Keywords

Alternative finance Cards REAL TIME PAYMENTS
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown, [New Paper] Charting a Core,[New Paper] Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Trending

Related News
Royal Mint launches solid gold payments card

Royal Mint launches solid gold payments card

UK could scrap 1p and 2p coins

UK could scrap 1p and 2p coins

Royal Mint to issue digital gold

29 Nov 2016

The pound will not be round for much longer

31 Oct 2016

Trending

  1. Revolut launches price comparison service

  2. Wirecard scandal signals EU regulatory overhaul

  3. Visa and Mastercard hit Wirecard with big fines a decade ago - WSJ

  4. ECB to focus attention on bank outsourcing, legacy tech and IT board representation

  5. Mastercard enrolled into Pay.UK Request to Pay framework

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks