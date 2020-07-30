Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bursa Malaysia

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Blockchain Fixed income and OTC derivatives Investment products Post-trade & ops Trade execution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Malaysian exchange trials blockchain bond platform

Malaysian exchange trials blockchain bond platform

Bursa Malaysia is developing a proof-of-concept (POC) for a blockchain-based bond trading venue.

The exchange has teamed up with blockchain fintech Hashtacs which will develop the technology for 'Project Harbour' which will be based in the offshore island of Labuan and hosted by Labuan Financial Exchange, a subsidiary of Bursa Malaysia. 

According to the exchange, Project Harbour is aiming to use distributed ledger technology and the tokenisation of assets to grow its fixed income market. The platform will enable the issuance of digital bonds, while smart contracts will automate the processing of the securities.

Malaysia is following the example of other markets that have sought to develp a blockchain-powered bonds market, including Australia where the first blockchain-based bond was mandated by the World Bank and issued by Commonwealth Bank in 2018. 

“The exchange closely follows current trends in innovation and new technologies with a view to remaining relevant in this competitive landscape," said Bursa Malaysia chief executive Muhamad Umar Swift. "One of the ways to achieve this is through collaborations with innovative companies."

"The creation of an industry wide ecosystem will allow for a complete solution in origination, servicing, trading, clearing and settlement, allowing Malaysia to potentially have the first mover advantage in attracting regional and international bond listings,” added Benjamin Soh, managing director or Hashtacs. 

 

Related Companies

Bursa Malaysia

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Blockchain Fixed income and OTC derivatives Investment products Post-trade & ops Trade execution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments, [New Paper] Shifting to the New[New Paper] Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Trending

Related News
Santander issues end-to-end blockchain bond

Santander issues end-to-end blockchain bond

Malaysia switches on real-time payments platform

Malaysia switches on real-time payments platform

CBA and World Bank collaborate for DLT bond issuance

10 Aug 2018

Malaysia sets out fintech sandbox framework

19 Oct 2016

Malaysian central bank investigates fintech regulation

13 May 2016

Trending

  1. Revolut launches price comparison service

  2. Wirecard scandal signals EU regulatory overhaul

  3. Visa and Mastercard hit Wirecard with big fines a decade ago - WSJ

  4. ECB to focus attention on bank outsourcing, legacy tech and IT board representation

  5. Mastercard enrolled into Pay.UK Request to Pay framework

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks