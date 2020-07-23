Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Argentine banks combine to create P2P money transfer venture Pay Digital

Argentine banks combine to create P2P money transfer venture Pay Digital

Argentine banks have joined forces to take on PayPal-backed Mercado Libre wallet Mercado Pago with their own P2P money transfer app, Dimo.

Up to 20 banks have registered with the joint venture company Pay Digital, which will be responsible for development and roll out of Dimo, according to local news service Contxto.

The app will reportedly be launched in September or October of this year and is being developed under the leadership of Rafael Soto, former general manager at Nubank in Argentina.

The new wallet will feature QR codes for consumer and business payments and P2P money transfers to user bank accounts using just the recipient's telephone number - a step up from Mercado Pago which requires bank ID codes to make payments.

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments, [New Paper] Shifting to the New[New Paper] Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Trending Stories

Related News
Tencent invests in Argentine mobile banking startup Uala
/startups

Tencent invests in Argentine mobile banking startup Uala

PayPal to invest $750m in Argentinian e-commerce giant MercadoLibre
/retail

PayPal to invest $750m in Argentinian e-commerce giant MercadoLibre

Advent buys majority stake in Argentinian bank-owned payments firm

22 Jan 2019

Trending

  1. Missing Wirecard exec Marsalek under protection of GRU in Moscow

  2. PayPal confirms crypto interest

  3. Mastercard launches sustainable card programme

  4. UK Government kicks off fintech review

  5. BBVA prepares for quantum leap

Research
See all papers »
How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?