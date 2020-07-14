Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Funding Options

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Incumbent banks accused of blocking fintech sector’s access to BoE Term Funding Scheme

Incumbent banks accused of blocking fintech sector’s access to BoE Term Funding Scheme

The UK's big banks are blocking alternative lenders' access to the Bank of England's Term Funding Scheme, risking putting some out of business, warns Funding Options CEO Simon Cureton.

The BofE introduced the scheme in response to the Covid-19 crisis, allowing eligible lenders to access four-year funding at rates very close to Bank Rate in order to get credit to people and businesses.

Cureton argues that, well intentioned as the scheme was, by ring-fencing the cheap capital it has hurt challenger banks and alternative lenders while the traditional banks are unwilling to help out their new rivals without a return.

Earlier this month, business banking startup Tide said it would freeze lending under the Bounce Back Loan scheme after failing to win funding to finance the financial assistance packages.

Things could get worse, predicts Cureton: "Without greater liquidity we may see some alt-lenders cease trading and a flourishing new fintech sector regress years in the space of a few months."

Ultimately, he says, small businesses already facing an unprecedented crisis will be the biggest losers.

"They deserve choice, fast decisions, and innovation that identifies and responds to nuanced situations."

Related Companies

Funding Options

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Driving Payments Modernization with the Public Cloud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens, [New Paper] Wealth[New Paper] Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Trending Stories

Related News
Tide pauses Coronavirus lending as funding falls through
/wholesale

Tide pauses Coronavirus lending as funding falls through

Tide goes on war footing as Covid-19 spreads fear and loathing in SME sector
/wholesale

Tide goes on war footing as Covid-19 spreads fear and loathing in SME sector

Trending

  1. Card schemes to take Click to Pay standard global

  2. Deutsche Bank and Google Cloud agree multi-year deal

  3. Web browser Opera to acquire startup digital bank

  4. TSB launches bill management pilot

  5. Dutch banks to create AML transaction monitoring utility

Research
See all papers »
Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown