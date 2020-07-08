Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Channels

Payments Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Social media
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Creator Cash launches to get YouTubers get early payments

Creator Cash launches to get YouTubers get early payments

An app that lets content creators get immediate access to YouTube earnings while also seeing their real-time earnings analytics has launched.

Built by ChannelMeter, the Creator Cash app for iOS and Android promises YouTubers early payment access and the tools to think about their content and channels in a revenue driven way.

The tool will soon be available to people using other platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Patreon.

Eugene Lee, founder, Creator Cash, says: "There are even more creators out there who need help navigating the financial side of their business, and Creator Cash puts the tools for financial success into the hands of all Creators."

The multi-billion dollar creator sector is attracting growing interest in the fintech world. Last month, a startup called Karat launched a card that links customers' credit to their social media numbers.

Channels

Payments Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Social media
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Driving Payments Modernization with the Public Cloud, [Webinar] Driving Payments Moderniza[Webinar] Driving Payments Modernization with the Public Cloud

Trending Stories

Related News
Karat launches credit card for streamers and influencers
/payments

Karat launches credit card for streamers and influencers

Trending

  1. Eurozone banks to take on Visa and Mastercard with home-grown payments platform

  2. Starling seeks &#163;35m from RBS bailout fund

  3. The mysterious case of Wirecard&#39;s missing COO

  4. TSB down days after boasting about online growth

  5. Australia takes first steps towards Open Banking

Research
See all papers »
Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens