Creator Cash launches to get YouTubers get early payments

An app that lets content creators get immediate access to YouTube earnings while also seeing their real-time earnings analytics has launched.

Built by ChannelMeter, the Creator Cash app for iOS and Android promises YouTubers early payment access and the tools to think about their content and channels in a revenue driven way.



The tool will soon be available to people using other platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Patreon.



Eugene Lee, founder, Creator Cash, says: "There are even more creators out there who need help navigating the financial side of their business, and Creator Cash puts the tools for financial success into the hands of all Creators."



The multi-billion dollar creator sector is attracting growing interest in the fintech world. Last month, a startup called Karat launched a card that links customers' credit to their social media numbers.

