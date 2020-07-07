Banco Sabadell brings insurance services to WhatsApp

Spain's Banco Sabadell is preparing to use messaging app WhatsApp to deliver home insurance services.

The bank, through its broker Bansabadell Mediación and its insurance subsidiary Bansabadell Seguros Generales, is piloting the service ahead of a wider rollout in the next few months.



Bansabadell Seguros Generales customers can use WhatsApp to contact a team of expert with their queries and questions about their insurance coverage, as well as to complete some actions. Meanwhile, the app will be used to send information and tips.



Banco Sabadell says the service will help customers keep records of their conversations in a single place and also notes that WhatsApp chats are encrypted, meaning communications will be confidential.



Pol Navarro, GM, InnoCells, says: "This new service brings together two aspects that are key to driving forward Banco Sabadell’s digital transformation: the speedy and collaborative design and rollout of innovations and a closer relationship with our customers, moving personal relations into a digital environment."