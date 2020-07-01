Digital asset security outfit Curv raises $23 million

Institutional-grade blockchain security app Curv has raised raised $23M in Series A funding with investment from CommerzVentures, Coinbase Ventures, Digital Currency Group, Team8 and Digital Garage Lab Fund.

Curv provides multi-party computation (MPC) security technology to safely transfer, store and manage any digital asset on any blockchain or DLT. The company's products are currently in production at global investment firm Franklin Templeton and crypto-native institutions such as eToro and Genesis.



“Despite a challenging economic climate, we’re seeing strong growth among traditional financial institutions, who require our enterprise-grade security infrastructure, robust governance engine and seamless integration with blockchain technology,” says Itay Malinger, CEO of Curv. “Unlike other legacy solutions, we simultaneously deliver the protection, instant liquidity and complete control required for all institutions to thrive in the digital asset economy.”



The Curv platform supports hot, warm and cold wallet configurations as well as all tokens and protocols regardless of the underlying blockchain or DLT. For added peace of mind, the company has additionally taken out an Internet-connected crime insurance policy with Munich Re covering losses of up to $50 million in the event of theft.



Stefan Tirtey, managing partner at CommerzVentures, says: “Few areas within fintech are as exciting as digital assets. Tokens and coins are increasingly finding their way into asset managers’ books. Curv is unlocking this market with their industry-leading technology."