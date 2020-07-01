Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Curv

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Markets Start ups Security

Keywords

Blockchain Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Digital asset security outfit Curv raises $23 million

Digital asset security outfit Curv raises $23 million

Institutional-grade blockchain security app Curv has raised raised $23M in Series A funding with investment from CommerzVentures, Coinbase Ventures, Digital Currency Group, Team8 and Digital Garage Lab Fund.

Curv provides multi-party computation (MPC) security technology to safely transfer, store and manage any digital asset on any blockchain or DLT. The company's products are currently in production at global investment firm Franklin Templeton and crypto-native institutions such as eToro and Genesis.

“Despite a challenging economic climate, we’re seeing strong growth among traditional financial institutions, who require our enterprise-grade security infrastructure, robust governance engine and seamless integration with blockchain technology,” says Itay Malinger, CEO of Curv. “Unlike other legacy solutions, we simultaneously deliver the protection, instant liquidity and complete control required for all institutions to thrive in the digital asset economy.”

The Curv platform supports hot, warm and cold wallet configurations as well as all tokens and protocols regardless of the underlying blockchain or DLT. For added peace of mind, the company has additionally taken out an Internet-connected crime insurance policy with Munich Re covering losses of up to $50 million in the event of theft.

Stefan Tirtey, managing partner at CommerzVentures, says: “Few areas within fintech are as exciting as digital assets. Tokens and coins are increasingly finding their way into asset managers’ books. Curv is unlocking this market with their industry-leading technology."

Related Companies

Curv

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Markets Start ups Security

Keywords

Blockchain Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Deploying ML and NLP to Reduce False Positives in Sanctions Screening, [Webinar][On-Demand Webinar] Deploying ML and NLP to Reduce False Positives in Sanctions Screening

Trending Stories

Trending

  1. Fintechs take flight as FCA freezes customer accounts at Wirecard UK

  2. FCA says Wirecard making &#39;good progress&#39;; fintechs warn of economic catastrophe

  3. Wirecard AG files for insolvency

  4. New York to relax cryptocurrency rules

  5. NatWest uses Open Banking for cardless e-commerce payments

Research
See all papers »
Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward