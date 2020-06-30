Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Symmetrical.ai

Employee financial health startup Symmetrical.ai raises €5.6 million

British/Polish fintech startup Symmetrical.ai, which provides ethical financial products in partnership with employers, has raised €5.6 million in a combination of equity and debt.

The Symmetrical.ai platform acts as an automated financial coach that connects tools such as salary-on-demand, zero interest employee loans and an automated financial advisor, to help employees make the right financial decisions. The system leverages data from the company's IT estate relating to payroll, time and attendance, to offer a personalised service to users.

Employees can access the platform through a mobile app which is connected with the employer's IT systems. 

Within nine months of launch, the company has disbursed more than 15,000 on demand salaries and is available to nearly 70,000 employees.

Piotr Smolen, CEO and co-founder of Symmetrical.ai, says: “We work as a financial marketplace financed by the employers to eliminate conflicts of interests connected with financial advisory practice and ensure that the data transparency we offer benefits employees as opposed to being used against them.”

On the equity side, the seed round funding was led by Global Founders Capital.

Symmetrical.ai

