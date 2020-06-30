Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Financial inclusion Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Zimbabwe moves to suspend mobile payments

Zimbabwe moves to suspend mobile payments

Zimbabwe has ordered mobile payments firms to suspend transactions, accusing them of conspiring to sabotage the economy.

In a statement on Friday, the country's secretary for information, publicity and broadcasting services Nick Mangwana said the government is suspending "all monetary transactions on phone-based mobile money platforms". The stock exchange has also been closed.

With banknotes scarce, mobile payments account for more than 80% of all transactions in the southern African country, according to central bank data.

But, the administration, led by president Emmerson Mnangagwa, claims that operators, particularly the hugely popular Ecocash, have been conspiring to sabotage the Zimbabwe dollar, which has lost nearly all of its value over the last year, causing rampant inflation.

"Government is in possession of impeccable intelligence which constitutes a prima facie case whereby the phone-based mobile money systems of Zimbabwe are conspiring, with the help of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, either deliberately or inadvertently, in illicit activities that are sabotaging the economy," says the statement.

Specifically, Ecocash "is acting as the centre pivot of the galloping black market exchange rate and therefore fuelling the incessant price hikes of goods and services that are bedevilling the economy and causing untold hardship to the people of Zimbabwe".

The suspension is designed to facilitate "intrusive investigations, leading to the arrest and prosecution of offenders".

Ecocash initially told customers to continue using its service as normal, arguing that only Zimbabwe's central bank had the power to suspend its operations.

The bank has since issued its own statement, specifying a ban on mobile money agents facilitating transactions but allowing merchants to receive payments for goods and services.

Read Finextra's new deep dive into digital payments in Africa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Financial inclusion Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Deploying ML and NLP to Reduce False Positives in Sanctions Screening, [Webinar][On-Demand Webinar] Deploying ML and NLP to Reduce False Positives in Sanctions Screening

Trending Stories

Related News
Zimbabwe payment systems set for upgrade

Zimbabwe payment systems set for upgrade

Trending

  1. Fintechs take flight as FCA freezes customer accounts at Wirecard UK

  2. FCA says Wirecard making &#39;good progress&#39;; fintechs warn of economic catastrophe

  3. Wirecard chief Braun arrested

  4. Mastercard to buy Finicity for open banking push

  5. Citi veteran Yolande Piazza joins Google Cloud

Research
See all papers »
Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward