Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ING Minna Technologies

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ING Belgium adds subscription management tool to app

ING Belgium adds subscription management tool to app

ING Belgium has teamed up with Sweden's Minna Technologies to let the bank's customers manage their subscription services from within its app.

Launched in 2016, Minna began life as a consumer app that lets people manage their subscription services - utilities, telecoms, streaming services.

The firm has since pivoted and has been busy striking deals with the likes of Swedbank, Danske, and now ING, to integrate the technology directly into banking apps.

ING customers in Belgium can now see all their subscriptions in one place, can cancel any unwanted ones with a click and find and switch to more suitable suppliers.

Olivier Guillaumond, global head, ING Labs & Fintechs, say: "It will offer a differentiating experience to our customers by allowing them to have a better insight into their subscriptions and save millions of euros via cancellation and fully automated switching services."

Related Companies

ING Minna Technologies

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [EBAday Online Webinar] Advanced Data Analytics: A 360 degree view of payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens, [New Paper] Wealth[New Paper] Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Trending Stories

Related News
Visa and Swedbank invest in subscription management platform Minna

Visa and Swedbank invest in subscription management platform Minna

Danske Bank to integrate Minna subscription management platform

Danske Bank to integrate Minna subscription management platform

ING Belgium collaborates with Finnish startup Zervant

01 Jun 2016

Trending

  1. Fintechs take flight as FCA freezes customer accounts at Wirecard UK

  2. Wirecard chief Braun arrested

  3. Mastercard to buy Finicity for open banking push

  4. FCA says Wirecard making &#39;good progress&#39;; fintechs warn of economic catastrophe

  5. Wirecard AG files for insolvency

Research
See all papers »
Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward