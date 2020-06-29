ING Belgium adds subscription management tool to app

ING Belgium has teamed up with Sweden's Minna Technologies to let the bank's customers manage their subscription services from within its app.

Launched in 2016, Minna began life as a consumer app that lets people manage their subscription services - utilities, telecoms, streaming services.



The firm has since pivoted and has been busy striking deals with the likes of Swedbank, Danske, and now ING, to integrate the technology directly into banking apps.



ING customers in Belgium can now see all their subscriptions in one place, can cancel any unwanted ones with a click and find and switch to more suitable suppliers.



Olivier Guillaumond, global head, ING Labs & Fintechs, say: "It will offer a differentiating experience to our customers by allowing them to have a better insight into their subscriptions and save millions of euros via cancellation and fully automated switching services."