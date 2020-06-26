Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
PictureWealth scores $12 million seed funding; acquires NFS

Australian wealthtech startup PictureWealth has secured $12 million in seed funding and acquired Perth-based financial planning tool NEO Financial Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

Within its first two years of trading PictureWealth has recorded revenues of AUD$20m, AUD$2bn of Funds Under Advice and over 40,000 clients.

The firm offers financial advice to clients and connects them with on-demand experts to shape their goals.

PictureWealth was founded by CEO David Pettit, and chairman Neal Cross, a former chief innovation officer at DBS Bank.

Says Cross: "We have built an engine of innovation that enables us to rapidly onboard new financial advisors, optimise how they run their business and give customers a best in class digital platform while at the same time helping them to reduce their product related fees.”

[New Paper] Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens, [New Paper] Wealth[New Paper] Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

