Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Rabobank Ageras

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Start ups

Keywords

Accounting Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Rabo Frontier Ventures acquires stake in SME marketplace Ageras

Rabo Frontier Ventures acquires stake in SME marketplace Ageras

Rabo Frontier Ventures is to take a stake in Ageras through the sale of its online bookkeeping app Tellow to the fast-growing SME marketplace.

Tellow, an accounting tool for freelancers, started as an internal innovation project at Rabobank and was spun-out from the bank in 2018.

The acquisition by Investcorp-owned Ageras comes as the firm seeks to expand internationally and gow its Open Banking-inspired marketplace for SMEs.

RFV will use its current equity stake in Tellow plus an additional investment to acquire a minority position and a board seat in Ageras group.

Ageras currently connects SMEs and microbusinesses in Scandinavia, Western Europe and the US with professional service providers such as accountants and bookkeepers. The firm has been actively expanding its partner ecosystem since 2017, acquiring Danish accounting software firm Billy and developing Meneto, a fully automated bookkeeping tool for micro companies.

Ageras has ambitions to offer business clients a suite of bolt-on financial services - such as integrated banking, credit cards, business accounts, and financing - and sees Rabobank as a key strategic partner.

Investocrp's Gilbert Kamieniecky , says: “We have a clear ambition of being the technical front-runners in our market, which can help the accounting and financial services sectors by automating time-consuming and manual tasks. Rabobank is a key player in this field which, due to their insights and know-how, connects directly to the fintech part of our business model."

Related Companies

Rabobank Ageras

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Start ups

Keywords

Accounting Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH, [INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHT[INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH

Trending Stories

Related News
Rabobank spins off Confirmation of Payee startup SurePay
/security

Rabobank spins off Confirmation of Payee startup SurePay

Rabobank invests in digital mortgage broker Trussle

Rabobank invests in digital mortgage broker Trussle

Rabobank Moonshot graduate TreasurUp signs deal with KBC

03 Dec 2019

Rabobank puts EUR80m into tech venture fund

15 Feb 2019

Rabobank spins off Moonshot book-keeping app Tellow

13 Sep 2018

Rabobank sets up EUR60 million tech venture fund

31 Jan 2018

Trending

  1. Wirecard chief Braun arrested

  2. Wirecard: Missing EUR1.9 billion likely &quot;does not exist&quot;

  3. Mastercard to buy Finicity for open banking push

  4. Wirecard on the ropes as CEO Braun resigns

  5. Splitit to go global with Mastercard deal

Research
See all papers »
Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Wealth Management - Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Wealth Management - Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward