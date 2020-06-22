Regtech Taina scores funding for global growth

Regtech Taina Technology has closed a funding round joined by Anthemis, Tribeca ESP, Reciprocal Ventures and SIX Ventures. The size of the round was not disclosed.

Taina's technology helps banks, online trading platforms and fund administrators meet their tax regulatory demands, covering Fatca, CRS and Chapter 3.



The London-based firm says its fully automated platform saves financial institutions costs, reduces risks and improves their customers’ experience, enabling instant onboarding from any device.



Maria Scott, CEO, Taina, says: "We will deploy this fresh injection of smart funding to create even more value for our existing clients and reach even more customers in our growing target markets across North America and Europe."

