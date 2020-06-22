Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Synqa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking Covid-19 Start ups

Keywords

Blockchain E-commerce Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Thai payments firm Synqa raises $80m

Thai payments firm Synqa raises $80m

Thai fintech startup Synqa (formerly called Omise) has raised $80 million in a Series C funding round led by SCB 10X and Sparx Group.

Toyota Financial Services Corporation, SMBC, SMBC Venture Capital, and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Corporation joined the round.

Founded in 2015, Synqa is the parent company of Omise, which offers payments services to online and offline merchants in Thailand, Japan and Singapore. It also runs Ethereum-based money transfer tool OMG Network.

Synqa is hoping to benefit from Asia's move away from cash, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic and related social distancing.

Jun Hasegawa, CEO, Synqa, says: "Despite these challenging times, I see a lot of opportunities in accelerating digital payments and digital transformation for enterprises.

"This funding will accelerate the development of quality products and services by our subsidiaries to better connect people, businesses and society."

Related Companies

Synqa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking Covid-19 Start ups

Keywords

Blockchain E-commerce Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Thrive Amid Economic Uncertainty, [Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Th[Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Thrive Amid Economic Uncertainty

Trending Stories

Trending

  1. UK&#39;s top court rules against Visa and Mastercard in interchange fee battle

  2. Wirecard shares crash on missing &#163;1.9 billion in cash

  3. The WFH hub is here to stay - Westpac

  4. Revolut launches account aggregation feature in Ireland

  5. Worldpay rolls out Open Banking Hub for account-to-account payments

Research
See all papers »
Wealth Management - Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Wealth Management - Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data