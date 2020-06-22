Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Checkout.com

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Checkout.com triples valuation on $150 million funding round

Checkout.com triples valuation on $150 million funding round

E-commerce payments processor Checkout.com has tripled its market valuation to $5.5 billion after banking a $150m Series B funding round.

The firm is benefitting from the shift to online shopping during the global pandemic, reporting a 250% surge in online transactions between between May ‘19 and May ‘20.

The eight-year-old London-headquartered company has also added 500+ merchants to its books in the last twelve months including Grab, Revolut, Careem, Glovo, Robinhood, Farfetch, Klarna and Remitly.

The Series B funding was led by Coatue, along with participation from existing investors, including Insight Partners, DST Global, Blossom Capital, and Singapore’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, GIC. It follows a record-breaking $230m Series A in May 2019, which was Europe’s largest fintech Series A round of funding ever.

The firm, which recently acquired ProcessOut in February and Australian start-up, Pin Payments, in May, says it will use the funds to further strengthen its balance sheet, bringing available cash to over $300m, and invest in the development of new products.

CEO and founder, Guillaume Pousaz says: “The way money moves into and out of businesses is changing rapidly. I believe that by solving financial complexity, you can radically unlock innovation - starting with digital payments. At Checkout.com, we’ve built a technical architecture that enables pioneers to reinvent industries and redefine their relationship with consumers. Now more than ever, we are confident of our mission to build the connected payments that businesses deserve.”

Related Companies

Checkout.com

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Driving Payments Modernization with the Public Cloud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Deploying ML and NLP to Reduce False Positives in Sanctions Screening, [Webinar] Deploying[Webinar] Deploying ML and NLP to Reduce False Positives in Sanctions Screening

Trending Stories

Related News
Checkout.com to triple office space and double staff numbers

Checkout.com to triple office space and double staff numbers

Checkout.com raises $230 million
/payments

Checkout.com raises $230 million

Trending

  1. UK&#39;s top court rules against Visa and Mastercard in interchange fee battle

  2. Wirecard shares crash on missing &#163;1.9 billion in cash

  3. The WFH hub is here to stay - Westpac

  4. Revolut launches account aggregation feature in Ireland

  5. Worldpay rolls out Open Banking Hub for account-to-account payments

Research
See all papers »
Wealth Management - Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Wealth Management - Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data