HKEX to launch green finance exchange

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited is to launch the HKEX Sustainable and Green Exchange, ‘Stage', a central hub for data and information on socially conscious finance investments in Asia.

Set to launch later this year, Stage will provide investors with access to a database of sustainable and green investment options that are available on Hong Kong’s securities markets. It will also act as an education and advocacy platform, promoting knowledge sharing and stakeholder engagement in sustainable finance.



HKEX head of green and sustainable finance, Grace Hui, says: “By encouraging issuers, investors, asset managers, market participants and advisors to play an active role in enhancing the sustainable and green finance ecosystem in Hong Kong and the region, we are in turn reinforcing the sustainability of our own market.



“Our goal is to help issuers raise awareness of their sustainable and green financial products, whilst also offering investors and asset managers easy access to information for their due diligence, selection and monitoring."



In its initial phase, Stage will be home to a repository of information on sustainability, green and social bonds and ESG-related Exchange Traded Products listed on HKEX. Issuers with products that meet international standards or principles and provide post-issuance reports annually are invited to join Stage without the need to pay any fees and to display their products on the platform.



Over time, HKEX intends to expand coverage to more asset classes and product types, such as derivative products linked to relevant sustainability or environmental, social, and governance indices.