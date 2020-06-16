Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Greensill

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Start ups

Keywords

Alternative finance Mergers and acquisitions Supply chain finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Greensill buys Omni for Latin America push

Greensill buys Omni for Latin America push

Greensill, a UK-based supplier of alternative supply chain finance, is targeting the Latin American market following the acquisition of Colombian SME digital lender Omni.

Greensill, which has secured hundreds of millions of dollars in backing from SoftBank Vision Fund, has built up its business by letting suppliers get early payments from clients in return for a small discount on the price.

The firm says the market for working capital finance in Latin America is worth $750 billion and the addition of Omni’s platform and growing portfolio of products and clients will result in a "step-change" in Greensill’s capabilities in the region.

Omni provides digital working capital solutions to SME suppliers of large companies in Chile and Colombia, providing $300 million over three years to more than 5000 clients.

Lex Greensill, CEO, Greensill, says: "Latin America is a highly attractive growth market for us and the acquisition of Omni will significantly expand our capabilities in this important region."

Related Companies

Greensill

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Start ups

Keywords

Alternative finance Mergers and acquisitions Supply chain finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to Address Fraud Through the Use of Risk Analytics

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Thrive Amid Economic Uncertainty, [Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Th[Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Thrive Amid Economic Uncertainty

Trending Stories

Related News
Greensill buys Oz salary-on-demand startup Earnd
/startups

Greensill buys Oz salary-on-demand startup Earnd

Greensill lands $655 million investment; acquires UK fintech FreeUp

Greensill lands $655 million investment; acquires UK fintech FreeUp

Trending

  1. Santander to hire 3000 techies this year

  2. JPMorgan Chase to debut digital receipt management

  3. Bankrupt fintech founders win seed round to help other SMEs avoid invoice management trap

  4. Starling to provide in-app integration to Slack, energy switching and health insurance

  5. WhatsApp launches payments service in Brazil

Research
See all papers »
Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020