Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Covid-19 Markets

Keywords

Post-trade & ops
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Securities depositories call for delay to settlement discipline regime

Securities depositories call for delay to settlement discipline regime

The European Central Securities Depositories Association (ECSDA) is calling for a one year delay to the implementation of the settlement discipline regime (SDR), and settlement penalties in particular, because of Covid-19.

The Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR) SDR is due to come into effect on 1 February 2021, introducing financial penalty and mandatory buy-in regimes in an effort to cut the number of securities transactions that fail to settle on the intended date, and reduce the duration of such settlement failures.

However, the ECSDA has written to European authorities asking for postponement, "possibly by one year", arguing that its members are already struggling to carry out a host of parallel regulatory and other mandatory IT projects during a time when they are trying to focus on day-to-day resilience during the pandemic.

CSDs and their participants are already preparing for a host of projects over the next 18 months, including T2-T2S, Shareholder Rights Directive II, and Eurosystem Collateral Management System testing.

Meanwhile, they are also working on cyber risk-related patches, mandatory software upgrades, legacy system upgrades, and the launch of new services and products.

"Considering the complexities and interdependencies among those projects in terms of development, testing and production, we recommended taking a holistic approach when considering a postponement of those projects," says the letter.

Covid-19 and the accumulation of IT deliverables has led to a "bottleneck in the delivery of post-trade IT projects," says the letter.

With only December and January pencilled in to test the settlement penalties mechanisms, "we consider that this is a challenging timeline to test under normal circumstances. Considering the current setting, it will be too short for CSD participants to consider issues and correct and implement the necessary changes. This exacerbates the IT deliveries bottleneck and further challenges the operational resilience of CSDs’ ecosystems."

Concludes the letter: "We believe that an accommodative regulatory timeline would decrease the risks in post-trade activities of European markets."

A delay would be the second for the SDR - the European Securities and Markets Authority has already postponed by six months in the face of heavy industry pressure.

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Covid-19 Markets

Keywords

Post-trade & ops
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Driving Payments Modernization with the Public Cloud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Deploying ML and NLP to Reduce False Positives in Sanctions Screening, [Webinar] Deploying[Webinar] Deploying ML and NLP to Reduce False Positives in Sanctions Screening

Trending Stories

Trending

  1. US regulator signals change to digital banking rules

  2. Mastercard brings Fintech Express to Europe

  3. CBA to ban customers that use transaction descriptions to send abusive messages

  4. Federal Reserve kicks Fedwire’s ISO 20022 can down the road

  5. UK government embraces Payment Initiation with TrueLayer appointment

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA