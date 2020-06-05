Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of Japan Financial Services Agency (Japan) Mizuho Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation MUFG

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Japanese banks explore common digital currency settlement infrastructure

Japanese banks explore common digital currency settlement infrastructure

Japan's three biggest banks are investigating the creation of a digital currency settlement infrastructure.

Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation are joining a study group held by cryptocurrency exchange DeCurret on the creation of a national system.

Japan lags behind China on digital payments, with multiple rivals failing to wean the country off of cash. The participants hope that a common infrastructure could help change this.

The study group, which will meet regularly over the summer, will "examine and discuss challenges and solutions concerning digital currencies and digital settlement infrastructure, to find a consensus toward their realisation, and to present a direction for standardising services and infrastructure," says a statement.

Joining the banks, will be non-financial players such as telecoms giant NTT Group and East Japan Railway Company, which runs the popular Suica smart transit card. The Bank of Japan, Financial Services Agency and several government ministries will all attend as observers.

Related Companies

Bank of Japan Financial Services Agency (Japan) Mizuho Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation MUFG

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Distilling Disparity: Which API model will banks adopt to shape the future of banking?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

2020 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >, 2020 Analysis of Cloud Service Provide2020 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >

Trending Stories

Related News
Japan to look at issuing digital yen
/crypto

Japan to look at issuing digital yen

MUFG disputes reports of digital currency joint venture

MUFG disputes reports of digital currency joint venture

Mizuho partners InComm to roll out J-Coin Pay to retailers

30 Sep 2019

Trending

  1. Mastercard brings Fintech Express to Europe

  2. UK government embraces Payment Initiation with TrueLayer appointment

  3. Lloyds&#39; online and mobile banking goes down

  4. Federal Reserve kicks Fedwire’s ISO 20022 can down the road

  5. Metro Bank joins Bounce Back Loan Scheme

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA