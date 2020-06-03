Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

PayPal Facebook Google Tencent Gojek

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Financial inclusion Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Facebook and PayPal invest in Indonesian app Gojek

Facebook and PayPal invest in Indonesian app Gojek

Facebook and PayPal have invested in Gojek, the Indonesian firm which began life as a ride-hailing app but has since moved heavily into payments and financial services.

Existing investors Google and Tencent joined the investment round, details of which have not been disclosed.

Gojek, like Uber and Grab, has used its ride-hailing muscle to move into digital payments, establishing GoPay as a market leader. Its payments business processes billions of transactions each year and owns the largest e-wallet in Indonesia.

However, the majority of micro, small and medium enterprises continue to rely on cash to operate, due to the region’s large unbanked population. The latest influx of funding will support more of these businesses as they seek to digitise further, from micro-merchants selling wares on the street side up to large businesses looking to strengthen their digital payment infrastructure.

In a statement, the firm says: "With digital payments adoption primed to accelerate exponentially, the resources of some of the world’s leading global tech businesses will be combined with the local focus and technology of Gojek to benefit millions of businesses and people across Indonesia and Southeast Asia."

PayPal’s payment capabilities will be integrated into Gojek’s services and the two companies will also collaborate to allow customers of GoPay to gain access to PayPal’s network of more than 25 million merchants around the world.

Meanwhile, Facebook sees Gojek as a way to use WhatsApp to help small businesses digitise. Says WhatsApp COO Matt Idema: "This investment will support Facebook and Gojek’s shared goal of empowering businesses and driving financial inclusion across the archipelago. WhatsApp helps small businesses communicate with customers and make sales, and together with Gojek, we believe we can bring millions of people into Indonesia’s growing digital economy."

Related Companies

PayPal Facebook Google Tencent Gojek

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Financial inclusion Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Why now is the time to take the lead on ISO 20022 migration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Why now is the time to take the lead on ISO 20022 migration, [On-Demand Webinar][On-Demand Webinar] Why now is the time to take the lead on ISO 20022 migration

Trending Stories

Related News
Visa invests in Indonesian ride-hailing app Gojek; buys Payworks

Visa invests in Indonesian ride-hailing app Gojek; buys Payworks

Trending

  1. Coinbase to pay UK and EU customers 5% ‘interest’ on crypto holdings

  2. Mastercard brings Fintech Express to Europe

  3. Lloyds&#39; online and mobile banking goes down

  4. Metro Bank joins Bounce Back Loan Scheme

  5. UK government embraces Payment Initiation with TrueLayer appointment

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA