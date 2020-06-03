Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Swift Federal Reserve Board European Central Bank (ECB)

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking

Keywords

Coronavirus Financial messaging Legal REAL TIME PAYMENTS Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Federal Reserve kicks Fedwire’s ISO 20022 can down the road

Federal Reserve kicks Fedwire’s ISO 20022 can down the road

The Federal Reserve has announced it will not implement Phase 1 of the Fedwire Funds Services migration to ISO 20022 during 2020 or 2021. It confirms that it does not have any other message format changes planned through 2021.

In September 2019, the Federal Reserve (the Fed) announced its plans to delay and reassess a phased implementation strategy in favour of a single-day implementation - known as a ‘big-bang’ approach also being taken in Europe.

The Fed notes the discussions around this change “have considered cross-border interoperability issues that may occur if the Federal Reserve Banks and other high-value payment system operators have not implemented the ISO 20022 messaging standard by the time SWIFT enables its participants to start sending data-rich ISO-20022 messages over its global network.”

The Fed adds that discussions have also addressed the impact of SWIFT’s decision to delay its migration to the new messaging standard by 12 months to November 2022, with the ECB having to step in and enforce measures to mitigate the delay’s impact.

SWIFT’s delay has caused widespread unease across the European banking landscape, with multiple institutions and associations calling on the ECB to push back various projects and programmes (such as T2-T2S consolidation) due to the timeline and strategic disruptions caused by SWIFT’s decision.

The Federal Reserve says: “given the coronavirus (Covid-19), it is unlikely that we will announce a final decision on the ISO 20022 migration strategy before the end of this year.”

The Fed adds that it remains committed to supporting the ISO 20022 standard and anticipates providing an update regarding the overall migration plan for the Fedwire Funds Service later in 2020.

Related Companies

Swift Federal Reserve Board European Central Bank (ECB)

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking

Keywords

Coronavirus Financial messaging Legal REAL TIME PAYMENTS Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Deploying ML and NLP to Reduce False Positives in Sanctions Screening

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Swift

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Report] Optimizing the Digital Account Opening Customer Experience, [Report] Optimizing the Digital[Report] Optimizing the Digital Account Opening Customer Experience

Trending Stories

Related News
ECB responds to Swift’s blueprint for ISO 20022
/payments

ECB responds to Swift’s blueprint for ISO 20022

ECB steps in over Swift’s ISO 20022 migration delay
/regulation

ECB steps in over Swift’s ISO 20022 migration delay

Swift delays ISO 20022 cross-border payments migration

16 Mar

Pay.UK seeks industry feedback on ISO 20022 recommendations

05 Feb

Trending

  1. Coinbase to pay UK and EU customers 5% ‘interest’ on crypto holdings

  2. Mastercard brings Fintech Express to Europe

  3. Metro Bank joins Bounce Back Loan Scheme

  4. Starling Bank raises &#163;40 million as SME banking business picks up

  5. Lloyds&#39; online and mobile banking goes down

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA