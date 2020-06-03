Video conferencing startup Aveni raises £520k

Scottish fintech startup Aveni has raised £520,000 for its video conferencing-based AI technology.

The Tricapital angel syndicate led the funding for Aveni, which was founded in 2018 by investment industry veteran Joseph Twigg (pictured) as Hatch AI.



Aveni uses AI and natural language processing to help advisers to connect, engage and digitally serve clients with a range of new automated features - from CRM automation to live risk monitoring and adviser prompts.



Says Twigg: "A consequence of the global pandemic has been the widespread adoption of video conferencing. VC is not just a method of connecting with clients, it’s also an enabler of new technologies such as machine learning and natural language processing which can deliver transformational change for professional advice sectors.



"We see the transition from general purpose video conferencing tools to bespoke solutions designed for specific industries. These solutions will enable a digital-first client servicing approach, embedding new technologies at each stage of the client journey, from on-boarding and fact finding to advice and ongoing service."



