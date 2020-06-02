Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Appway

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wealth management Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Swiss financial software house Appway raises $37 million

Swiss financial software house Appway raises $37 million

Appway, a Swiss firm that provides software to boost digital transformation programmes for banking clients, has secured a $37 minority investment from Summit Partners.

Founded in 2003, Appway counts Credit Suisse, HSBC, JPMorgan, LGT, LPL Financial and Deutsche Bank among its client list, providing a range of tools for customer onboarding and digital customer management across a broad spectrum of financial products.

The deal with Summit Partners is the company's first external capital raise and will be used to further expand its product portfolio and drive international growth as demand picks up for personalised customer-facing technology during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Over the past decade, financial institutions have had to adapt core business processes to comply with increasingly rigorous regulations and oversight related to customer identity verification, onboarding, risk and compliance,” says Steffan Peyer, a principal at Summit Partners who will join the Appway board of directors. “We believe that Appway has developed a versatile and scalable platform, helping its customers to onboard clients faster, automate regulatory compliance processes and reduce costs.”

Related Companies

Appway

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wealth management Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Real Time Payments: Innovation in an accelerating instant world, [Webinar] Real Time Payme[Webinar] Real Time Payments: Innovation in an accelerating instant world

Trending Stories

Trending

  1. Coinbase to pay UK and EU customers 5% ‘interest’ on crypto holdings

  2. Visa completes Request to Pay pilot trials

  3. Metro Bank joins Bounce Back Loan Scheme

  4. Starling Bank raises &#163;40 million as SME banking business picks up

  5. Open Banking moves from compliance challenge to commercial opportunity

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA