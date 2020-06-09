Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

M1 Finance

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
M1 Finance raises $33m

M1 Finance raises $33m

Automated money management platform M1 Finance has raised $33 million in a Series B funding round led by Left Lane Capital.

Jump Capital and Clocktower Technology Ventures joined the round for Chicago-based M1, which has now raised $54.5 million.

M1 offers users investing, borrowing, and banking products, promising to help them build long-term wealth, meet medium-term financial needs, and manage short-term spending.

M1 Invest is a free investing product that enables users to create fully customisable stock and ETF portfolios using fractional shares; M1 Borrow provides a portfolio line of credit; and M1 Spend is a FDIC-insured digital checking account and debit card.

Earlier this year the firm hit $1 billion in customer assets and has added more than $650 million in customer deposits in 2020.

Brian Barnes, CEO, M1, says: "With M1, you can build an entire wealth strategy in only a few clicks, down to individual stocks and ETFs. We take it from there, handling all the day-to-day optimization, rebalancing, and re-investing according to your instructions so you can spend more time building strategies and less time executing them.

"We’ve built the premier personal finance platform that combines the best of digital investing, borrowing, and banking, and have done so on relatively little funding."

Related Companies

M1 Finance

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Driving Payments Modernization with the Public Cloud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

2020 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >, 2020 Analysis of Cloud Service Provide2020 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >

Trending Stories

Trending

  1. US regulator signals change to digital banking rules

  2. CBA to ban customers that use transaction descriptions to send abusive messages

  3. Federal Reserve kicks Fedwire’s ISO 20022 can down the road

  4. Welcome to the Open Banking App Store

  5. Coronavirus-hit Monzo to cut up to 120 jobs

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA