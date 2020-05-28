Alior Bank looks for startups to help burnish mobile app

Poland's Alior Bank is on the hunt for startups to help build out its mobile banking app.

The Polish bank is looking for startups with technology that is at the implementation stage or already in operation. Solutions sought by the bank are "to be useful for average users on a daily basis", as well as complementary to the current range of services available in Alior Mobile.



Shortlisted applicants will be assigned a business mentor from within the bank's mobile app development team and join a ten-week accelerator programme. Depending on their needs, they may also rely on the support of a number of business partners, including PZU, Linklaters, Microsoft, IBM, and Mastercard.



Iwona Duda, acting CEO of Alior Bank, says: "The synergy between banks and startups fuels the financial sector’s growth. The development of a mobile app that exceeds well beyond personal finance in terms of its functionalities is an ambitious goal which we wish to achieve together with partners from the world of new technologies."



The deadline for submission of applications via www.accelerator.aliorbank.pl is 14 June.