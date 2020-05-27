Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
West Midlands has big fintech opportunity

West Midlands has big fintech opportunity

The West Midlands has the potential to become a major UK fintech hub if it takes an integrated approach to maximising its advantages, according to a report.

While London dominates the UK fintech scene, other parts of the country - including Manchester, Cardiff and Edinburgh - have successfully built up their own clusters.

With a population of 4.5 million, nine universities and an established financial services industry, the West Midlands is looking to jump aboard the fintech train.

The Greater Birmingham & Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership (GBSLEP) has commissioned a report from Whitecap Consulting into the sector that offers a roadmap to building up a fintech presence.

The report finds more than 7625 financial services and tech-sector firms active in the region, and over 120 businesses already active in the fintech ecosystem. The sector is delivering an estimated gross value added (GVA) of £411.7 million per annum, or 6.2% of total UK fintech GVA.

The region has a number of advantages that can help it improve these numbers, says the report, including its large pool of university graduates and proximity to London.

The fintech ecosystem could also get a boost from the news that HSBC has chosen the region as home to its UK retail bank. This is complemented by the move last year from the Investment Association to establish a fintech hub, called the Engine Room, at Wesleyan in Birmingham.

To build on this, the report suggests appointing a fintech envoy to the Treasury, pioneering a fintech development programme, and establishing a representative cluster body.

Tim Pile, chair, GBSLEP, says: "The building blocks for a thriving fintech ecosystem are already embedded in our region, with a strong and well-established history in Financial Services, a youthful, diverse and expanding workforce, and a host of incubators and innovation centres.

"There is enormous potential to support more fintech start-ups and scale-ups here in the West Midlands."

Read the full report: Download the document now 6.9 Mb (Chrome HTML Document)

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Real Time Payments: Innovation in an accelerating instant world, [Webinar] Real Time Payme[Webinar] Real Time Payments: Innovation in an accelerating instant world

Trending Stories

Trending

  1. FCA gets the jitters about payments firms; rushes out new guidance

  2. MPs warn of danger to cash as ATM withdrawals plummet

  3. Banks worldwide warm to Open Banking

  4. Challengers beat incumbents on account opening experience

  5. Visa completes Request to Pay pilot trials

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA