Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nine million EasyJet customer accounts hacked

Nine million EasyJet customer accounts hacked

Low cost carrier EasyJet has fallen victim to a "sophisticated" cyber attack that lifted the personal details of nine million customers.

EasyJet says that the break-in happened in early January, with the hackers making away with the email address and travel details of approximately nine million customers. Of these, 2,208 had their credit card details stolen.

The Information Commissioner's Office has ordered the firm to contact all customers whose details were accessed and warn them to take precautions when receiving unsolicited mail about the incident and to change their passwords.

"Action has already been taken to contact all of these customers and they have been offered support," states EasyJet. "There is no evidence that any personal information of any nature has been misused, however, on the recommendation of the ICO, we are communicating with the approximately 9 million customers whose travel details were accessed to advise them of protective steps to minimise any risk of potential phishing."

An attack on rival carrier British Airway two years ago compromised the card details of hundreds of thousands of customers who used its website and app over a two-week period. The hackers gained access to names, street and email addresses, credit card numbers, expiry dates and CVV codes - enough to use cards.

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Prime Time for Real-Time Report: Highlights & What the Payment Trends Mean for Your Business

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 19 May, 2020, 15:05Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Why are we only becoming aware of this now?

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Thrive Amid Economic Uncertainty, [Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Th[Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Thrive Amid Economic Uncertainty

Trending Stories

Related News
Dixons Carphone fined £500k over massive data breach
/regulation

Dixons Carphone fined £500k over massive data breach

CVV codes lifted in Vision Direct breach
/security

CVV codes lifted in Vision Direct breach

British Airways data breach hits 380,000 cards

07 Sep 2018

Trending

  1. Tencent rolls out credit scoring system - report

  2. Monzo seeks fresh funding as Covid-19 decimates valuation

  3. British Business Bank approves new lenders for Bounce Back loans

  4. Open Banking Europe publishes draft signature standards for bank APIs

  5. Deutsche Bank restarts redundancy programme; views Covid as cost-cutting opportunity

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA