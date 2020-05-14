Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Anna

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Anna raises $21m for European expansion

Anna raises $21m for European expansion

Anna, a London-based mobile business current account and financial admin assistant for SMEs and freelancers, is planning to move into Europe after selling a majority stake to multinational banking group ABHH.

ABHH is investing over $21 million in Anna and acquiring a majority stake at an implied valuation of $110 million.

Anna will continue to operate as a standalone brand, maintaining operational independence, its headquarters in London and customer service team in Cardiff.

Launched in September 2018, Anna provides small businesses with a current account, debit card and digital assistant that helps with financial admin like sending and chasing invoices.

The firm now plans to expand across Europe and widen its offering, adding lending products, that will be integrated with other members of the ABHH stable, such as Amsterdam Trade Bank.

Related Companies

Anna

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] How to modernise card payments in an era of digital competition

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Capitalising on Agility to Win the Digital Banking Competition, [Webinar] Capitalising on[Webinar] Capitalising on Agility to Win the Digital Banking Competition

Trending Stories

Related News
SME banking startup Anna Money raises £8.5m

SME banking startup Anna Money raises £8.5m

Trending

  1. Fintech revenues to hit $500bn by 2030 - UBS

  2. Mastercard makes massive financial inclusion pledge

  3. British Business Bank adds new lenders to Bounce Back Loan Scheme

  4. Fiserv names former First Data boss Bisignano CEO

  5. Samsung partners SoFi on debit card

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?