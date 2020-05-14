Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MasterCard

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Payments Start ups Retail banking Financial inclusion
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mastercard to open Israeli fintech-cyber innovation lab

Mastercard to open Israeli fintech-cyber innovation lab

Mastercard is joining forces with energy outfit Enel X to establish a lab in Israel working on innovation in financial technology and cybersecurity.

The lab will partner with startups to test and develop products, with a focus on digital security, fintech platforms, digital authentication and financial inclusion.

Backed by the Israeli government, the lab will be set up in the southern city of Be’er Sheva, which has been designated by authorities as the cyber and fintech capital.

Ajay Bhalla, president, cyber and intelligence, Mastercard, says: “This new collaboration will allow us to draw from many partners and resources - including Israel’s renowned start-up economy - to help bring innovations to market even faster and reduce the growing threat and cost of cyberattacks.”

The lab will obtain a three-year license and get around $3.7 million of public funding to cover its establishment, operational costs and proof of concept development with local start-ups.

Related Companies

MasterCard

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Payments Start ups Retail banking Financial inclusion
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments, [New Paper] Underpinning Innovation wit[New Paper] Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Trending Stories

Related News
TD Bank opens Israel cybersecurity office; injects AI into mobile app

TD Bank opens Israel cybersecurity office; injects AI into mobile app

Israel gets fintech hub

Israel gets fintech hub

Visa Europe opens innovation hub in Israel

26 May 2015

Trending

  1. Fintech revenues to hit $500bn by 2030 - UBS

  2. Mastercard makes massive financial inclusion pledge

  3. British Business Bank adds new lenders to Bounce Back Loan Scheme

  4. Fiserv names former First Data boss Bisignano CEO

  5. Samsung partners SoFi on debit card

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?