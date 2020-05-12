Flatfair launches tool to help landlords deal with Covid-19 rent arrears

Flatfair, a UK payments technology startup, has launched a free online tool that helps landlords and their tenants agree on payment plans for Covid-19-related rent arrears.

As the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to mount, two million renters say that losing their job will leave them unable to pay rent, according to charity Shelter.



To help landlords navigate the issue, the Flatfair Resolve portal provides a tool to assist them in obtaining evidence of hardship, provide date stamped correspondence, and help them to agree on a clear plan which the tenant has to stick to.



The tool is free for any landlord, from buy-to-let to Housing Associations, whether they are Flatfair users or not.