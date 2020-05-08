Monkey business: primate goes bananas at ATM

Humans may be avoiding cash during the Covid-19 pandemic but one of our primate cousins was less discerning this week as it ripped up an ATM.

#WATCH A monkey damages an ATM of State Bank of India in South Avenue area of Delhi. (Video source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/pZunh3h7Sy — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

Police in New Delhi who were called to a State Bank of India branch on Wednesday assumed that they had found the aftermath of a botched robbery when they saw an ATM with its front panel pulled off.But when they reviewed video footage from the scene they discovered that the damage had been done by a monkey.The culprit, believed to be a Rhesus Macaque, can be seen sneaking out of the building but does not appear to have taken any cash.