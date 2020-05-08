Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Monkey business: primate goes bananas at ATM

Monkey business: primate goes bananas at ATM

Humans may be avoiding cash during the Covid-19 pandemic but one of our primate cousins was less discerning this week as it ripped up an ATM.


Police in New Delhi who were called to a State Bank of India branch on Wednesday assumed that they had found the aftermath of a botched robbery when they saw an ATM with its front panel pulled off.

But when they reviewed video footage from the scene they discovered that the damage had been done by a monkey.

The culprit, believed to be a Rhesus Macaque, can be seen sneaking out of the building but does not appear to have taken any cash.

