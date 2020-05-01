Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Finablr

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Finablr uncovers &#163;1.3 billion in hidden debt

Finablr uncovers £1.3 billion in hidden debt

Troubled foreign exchange and payments business Finablr has uncovered a hidden debt pile of £1.3 billion

The company had its share suspendend in March amid "material uncertainty" about its ability to continue as a going concern. This followed the discovery of $100m of cheques that had not previously been disclosed, and the departure of its chief executive.

Finablr subsequently brought in forensic investigators from Houlihan Lokey and Kroll to comb through its books in an attempt to get to grips with its actual levels of indebtedness.

In a regulatory update, the firm states: "The results of this exercise currently indicate that the total net indebtedness of the Finablr Group may be approximately $1,300 million (excluding any liabilities of the Travelex business). This is materially above the last reported figure for the Group's indebtedness position as at 30 June 2019 and the levels of indebtedness previously disclosed to the Board. The Board cannot exclude the possibility that some of the proceeds of these borrowings may have been used for purposes outside of the Finablr Group."

The debts incurred do not take into account the liabilities of foreign exchange company Travelex, which put itself up for sale last month

"The exercise to verify the Group's indebtedness position is ongoing," the statement continues. "The Company and Houlihan Lokey intend to engage further with the Group's creditors to explore the options that may be available to the Group and its creditors."

Related Companies

Finablr

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] How merchants can turn the challenge of SCA into a business boost - Join now, [O[On-Demand Webinar] How merchants can turn the challenge of SCA into a business boost - Join now

Trending Stories

Related News
Travelex shuts down UK outlets
/covid-19

Travelex shuts down UK outlets

Travelex owner on verge of collapse
/payments

Travelex owner on verge of collapse

Hackers hold Travelex to ransom

07 Jan

Finablr plots London listing

10 Apr 2019

Trending

  1. Covid-19: Barclays CEO signals end of the skyscraper and rebirth of the branch

  2. NatWest appoints Jen Tippen as chief transformation officer

  3. FCA extends SCA deadline by a further six months

  4. FIS sets up $150 million fintech venture fund

  5. Data Science And Machine Learning. With Java?

Research
See all papers »
A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments