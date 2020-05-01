Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) iSignthis

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Financial Crime Wholesale banking Markets Retail banking

Keywords

Legal Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ISX loses legal bid to suppress ASX reasons for share suspension

ISX loses legal bid to suppress ASX reasons for share suspension

ISignthis, a provider of payment verification technology to help banks meets AML reporting obligations, has lost the first round its legal battle with the Australian Securities Exchange over the suspension of its shares, after a Federal Court over-ruled its attempt to prevent the ASX from outlining the reasons for its actions.

Trading in iSignthis shares was suspended in September, after proxy advisory and research group Ownership Matters raised questions about the company's disclosures and governance. The quality of the firm's customer base has also been under the microscope, with a quarter of its revenue derived from companies subject to regulatory action, a number of whom are facing criminal sanctions for allegedly running illegal trading scams.

ISX claimed to the court that its reputation would be damaged by the release of an "inaccurate" Statement of reason by the Australian stock market operator.

In coming down in favour of the ASX, the court said that ISX was overreaching in it attempt to fully suppress the document.

In a statement, ISX says it is prepared to comply with all ASX directions in order to have it shares relisted, but continues: "It is important to note that the Company does intend to continue its legal case against the ASX. To be clear, the board of ISX rejects the ASX’s Statement of Reasons, which it considers to be a fundamentally flawed document that forms a number of erroneous conclusions based on factually incorrect information and assumptions."

The company says it may take the matter to appeal at a higher court.

Related Companies

Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) iSignthis

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Financial Crime Wholesale banking Markets Retail banking

Keywords

Legal Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Report] Optimizing the Digital Account Opening Customer Experience, [Report] Optimizing the Digital[Report] Optimizing the Digital Account Opening Customer Experience

Trending Stories

Related News
National Stock Exchange of Australia to take on ASX with blockchain-based settlement system

National Stock Exchange of Australia to take on ASX with blockchain-based settlement system

ASX sued over iSignthis share suspension

ASX sued over iSignthis share suspension

Trending

  1. Covid-19: Barclays CEO signals end of the skyscraper and rebirth of the branch

  2. NatWest appoints Jen Tippen as chief transformation officer

  3. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery: Natwest copies Starling with carers card

  4. FCA extends SCA deadline by a further six months

  5. FIS sets up $150 million fintech venture fund

Research
See all papers »
A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments