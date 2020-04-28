GV invests in expense monitoring startup Digits

US fintech Digits is launching its expense monitoring dashboard for small businesses after closing a $22 million Series B funding round led by GV (previously Google Ventures).

Two years in the making, Digits for Expenses, a free real-time, intuitively visual, machine-learned expense monitoring dashboard for small businesses, is being officially launched.



The dashboard is designed to help firms see and manage how they are spending money, showing breakdowns by category, detecting recurring expenses, identifying vendors and offering real-time alerts.



Digits says it plans to add support for international markets later in the year and also has other, paid, products in the pipeline.



The Series B funding comes after a $10.5 million Series A in November and sees GV's Jessica Verrilli join the Digits board.