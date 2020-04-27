Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Abu Dhabi Global Markets Nexus FrontierTech

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Start ups Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Machine learning
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Abu Dhabi Global Market taps regtech startup to automate licence applications

Abu Dhabi Global Market taps regtech startup to automate licence applications

Regtech startup Nexus FrontierTech has joined forces with Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM) to pilot an AI-based system to automate the licence application process for VC fund managers entering the emirate.

Nexus and ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) have built a “RegBot”, which utilises natural language processing and machine learning to identify and immediately clarify information and risk gaps in licence applications.

A draft application form is automatically completed for the applicant. At the same time, an assessment report is generated for review by the FSRA.

Nexus says the bot should help increase business efficiency for all stakeholders and reduce turnaround time while ensuring compliance with FSRA’s rules and regulations.

“In the face of unprecedented change to the way services are being delivered, we are delighted to be part of ADGM’s journey to spur innovation and productivity in the UAE and the region,” says Nexus regional director Derrick Liao.

Related Companies

Abu Dhabi Global Markets Nexus FrontierTech

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Start ups Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Machine learning
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Prime Time for Real-Time Report: Highlights & What the Payment Trends Mean for Your Business

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to modernise card payments in an era of digital competition, [Webinar] How to modernis[Webinar] How to modernise card payments in an era of digital competition

Trending Stories

Related News
Abu Dhabi opens digital sandbox

Abu Dhabi opens digital sandbox

ADGM and UAE Exchange bid to expand fintech ecosystem

ADGM and UAE Exchange bid to expand fintech ecosystem

Abu Dhabi steps up fintech activity

08 Aug 2017

Abu Dhabi opens fintech RegLab

02 Nov 2016

Trending

  1. Robo-advisers are facing their first major downturn

  2. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery: Natwest copies Starling with carers card

  3. Covid-19 aftermath will bring banks and fintechs together

  4. Central banks urged to create digital alternative to cash

  5. Meet Wendy, Westpac’s latest AI recruit

Research
See all papers »
How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?