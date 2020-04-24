Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Investment Association launches cyber threat intelligence dashboard

Investment Association launches cyber threat intelligence dashboard

The Investment Association has launched a new cyber threat intelligence service to help asset managers navigate the changing security landscape in the light of Covid-19.

Developed by Anomali, the IA Titan platform, provides a real-time dashboard bringing together alerts from law enforcement, government agencies and other relevant authorities, on cyber hazards and risks, within the investment management community.

The alerts will cover a range of threats including: malware, ransomware, and software vulnerabilities.

Chris Cummings, IA chief executive, says Covid-19 has highlighted the critical role cyber security plays in ensuring operational resilience.

“As Covid-19 has shown, criminals are prepared to take advantage of any situation for their financial gain. The ever-changing nature of these online threats goes right to the core of IA Titant, which will provide industry-specific insights into cyber security threats, helping to keep customers and businesses safe.”

