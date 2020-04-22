Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
IZettle and Stuart team up to help small shops during lockdown

Swedish mPOS manufacturer iZettle has teamed up with last-mile delivery company Stuart to offer small business owners a remote payment and courier service during the Covid-19 lockdown across the UK.

The partnership is aimed at everyday high street shops such as butchers, bakeries, and fishmongers who do not have a webshop or presence on a third-party marketplace.

Rolling out across 20+ UK cities, shops will be able to accept orders from their customers over the phone, online and through their social channels and arrange for an independent courier to deliver items to their customers within hours.

iZettle completes the sale by enabling merchants to invoice their customers for the order remotely using its online payment method, Payment Links. Using Payment Links, merchants can generate a one-time link via the iZettle Go app and send to their customers by text message, WhatsApp, social media or email, allowing them to pay by card.

The joint initiative from iZettle and Stuart follows on from a successful roll-out in France which was backed by the country’s Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire.

