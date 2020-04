Banks and innovation — Gringotts’ goblins are so last century

Former banker Elliot Goykhman explains how his frustrations with traditional bank accounts led him to create a new bank - Zelf - delivered solely through popular messaging apps.

I’ve led many high street banks through digital transformation and it always felt piecemeal, because legacy systems and corporate politics would not permit a uniform approach. What made the matters worse is that at any point of time your perfectly orchestrated fully digital onboarding could take a wild detour into the dark world of green character mode applications (hi from the 80s) due to some strong opinion supported by legal.This February I had to open a business account at one of the Top-3 banks in the United States. I descended from the world of colorful mobile apps and unicorn milk into an equivalent of local Gringotts. KYC was easy because I’ve been their retail customer for decades, but I still had to spend close to 2 hours captive in the glass terrarium of a business banker. He eagerly typed and clicked away on his PC, printing out forms, correcting them with a pen, complaining how their online and in-the-branch print forms differ, and from time to time handing over to me their corporate iPad with the words “please enter the numbers I will read to you” and more artifacts of “let’s play pretend secure banking”.But I was jubilant inside every minute during this account opening ordeal. They are still so backwards and so far behind that it’s easy to answer investors’ “what if a big bank” question.Two years ago I left a cushy MD job at a big bank with a goal to create a banking solution with easy access to money and pain-free onboarding and now I’m super happy to share the results of our awesome team’s hard work.We are bringing value to the younger crowd frustrated with traditional banking and craving a new solution to send and receive money instantly and to manage their day-to-day finances in their favorite messenger (Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram, LINE and soon Discord).Pre-order of ZELF cards is on.