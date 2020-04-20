Barclays backs BBC Coronavirus charity appeal

Barclays Bank is getting behind Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need, pledging millions of pounds in donations to help the most vulnerable across the UK who have been severely affected by the current Coronavirus crisis.

‘The Big Night In’ appeal will see the BBC’s biggest charitable partners, Comic Relief and Children in Need, join forces for the first time with a live star-studded show to help raise funds on Thursday 23 April.



Barclays has thrown its weight behind the scheme, promising to match donations from customers up to £1 million, as well as matching staff personal donations and fundraising efforts, and has made its own donation of £1 million.



Ruth Davison, chief executive of Comic Relief, says: “In these unprecedented, challenging times, it is more important than ever to come together to help the most vulnerable people in our society. Barclays donation will help us provide vital support to people all across the country worst affected by Covid-19 and ensure they are safe, warm and fed throughout the pandemic.”