Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Barclays Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Covid-19
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Barclays backs BBC Coronavirus charity appeal

Barclays backs BBC Coronavirus charity appeal

Barclays Bank is getting behind Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need, pledging millions of pounds in donations to help the most vulnerable across the UK who have been severely affected by the current Coronavirus crisis.

‘The Big Night In’ appeal will see the BBC’s biggest charitable partners, Comic Relief and Children in Need, join forces for the first time with a live star-studded show to help raise funds on Thursday 23 April.

Barclays has thrown its weight behind the scheme, promising to match donations from customers up to £1 million, as well as matching staff personal donations and fundraising efforts, and has made its own donation of £1 million.

Ruth Davison, chief executive of Comic Relief, says: “In these unprecedented, challenging times, it is more important than ever to come together to help the most vulnerable people in our society. Barclays donation will help us provide vital support to people all across the country worst affected by Covid-19 and ensure they are safe, warm and fed throughout the pandemic.”

Related Companies

Barclays Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Covid-19
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[EBAday Online Webinar] Instant Payments as a stepping stone in the digital payments journey, [EBAda[EBAday Online Webinar] Instant Payments as a stepping stone in the digital payments journey

Trending Stories

Related News
Pay by Pudsey arrives in London for Children in Need

Pay by Pudsey arrives in London for Children in Need

Trending

  1. Standard Chartered bans Zoom over security fears

  2. Santander takes on TransferWise with UK launch of PagoFX

  3. Google preps debit card - TechCrunch

  4. Lloyds to provide free digital skills training and tablets for elderly customers

  5. Covid-19: Swift cancels Sibos

Research
See all papers »
How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?