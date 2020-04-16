Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

PayPal MetLife

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19

Keywords

Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Fintech accelerator Finance Forward extends deadline to startups working on Covid-19

Fintech accelerator Finance Forward extends deadline to startups working on Covid-19

Finance Forward, a fintech accelerator run by Village Capital, MetLife Foundation and PayPal, has extended the deadline for its European programme to accommodate startups working on Covid-19 applications.

The focus for the programme - which now closes for applications on 25 April - is on startups that are building tech for the nearly 40 million Europeans locked out of basic financial services, as well as tools for small businesses.

Allie Burns, CEO of Village Capital, says: "As people lose jobs, dig into their nest eggs and fight to keep businesses from shuttering, we need innovation more than ever in building solutions that help people save money, find work and access financial services. We're extending recruitment for financial health startups to ensure that startups that are actively responding to the pandemic have an adequate amount of time to finish applications"

The accelerator is open to twelve early-stage firms who will be expected to gather in two workshops in Dublin and Berlin in mid-late 2020, should circumstances permit. Otherwise, the workshops will be conducted virtually.

Participating startups will benefit from eight days of training with a focus on improving investment readiness and growing their businesses, working closely with industry experts, investors, and ecosystem partners. The top peer-selected companies will be eligible to receive a total of $150,000 in grant funding from MetLife Foundation, divided between the winners.

Related Companies

PayPal MetLife

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19

Keywords

Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World, The[New Report] The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

Trending Stories

Related News
PayPal backs global programme to help entrepreneurs tackling financial health
/inclusion

PayPal backs global programme to help entrepreneurs tackling financial health

Trending

  1. RBC, Scotiabank introduce online enrollment for emergency business loans

  2. Standard Chartered bans Zoom over security fears

  3. 165 jobs go as Monzo shuts Las Vegas customer support office

  4. Covid-19: Swift cancels Sibos

  5. Fold launches Visa card with bitcoin rewards

Research
See all papers »
How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?