Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Velocimetrics Beeks Financial Cloud Group

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Cloud

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Network/systems management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Beeks Financial Cloud buys Velocimetrics

Beeks Financial Cloud buys Velocimetrics

Beeks Financial Cloud Group has acquired network monitoring and trade analytics software firm Velocimetrics for a base consideration of £1.3 million in cash and equity, plus contingent earn-out.

Founded in 2009, UK-based Velocimetrics provides real-time network monitoring and trade analytics software to banks, exchanges, brokers, hedge funds and payments providers.

The firm says it has been in talks with cloud computing and connectivity specialist Beeks about a deal since last year "because of the clear synergies and market strategy common to both companies".

Specifically, the acquisition expands the Beeks' product offering into network automation and trading analytics, while Velocimetrics will benefit from additional resources, and extended geographic reach.

Velocimetrics will continue to operate as a distinct entity, with CEO Steve Colwill joining the Beeks Group operations board with special responsibility for product development and mergers and acquisitions.

Gordon McArthur, CEO, Beeks, says: "The acquisition of Velocimetrics accelerates our product roadmap and minimises anticipated product development spend for this functionality, providing us with the ability to offer our clients, today, value-added services in network monitoring and trade analytics."

Related Companies

Velocimetrics Beeks Financial Cloud Group

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Cloud

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Network/systems management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to modernise card payments in an era of digital competition

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborat[New Impact Study] How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Trending Stories

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/london, uk

Business Development Manager, OTC Derivatives Technology (London, UK)

to/into six-figures base, double ote

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Revolut backs cryptocurrency as safe haven amidst Coronavirus crisis

  2. RBC, Scotiabank introduce online enrollment for emergency business loans

  3. Visa invests in Railsbank

  4. 165 jobs go as Monzo shuts Las Vegas customer support office

  5. Sila raises $7.7 million to make ACH payments programmable

Research
See all papers »
How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?