Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Credit Kudos

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Credit Kudos scoops &#163;5 million in Series A funding

Credit Kudos scoops £5 million in Series A funding

Challenger credit bureau Credit Kudos has raised £5 million in a funding round led by Albion Ventures.

The Series A funding included participation from a consortium of fintech and tech investors such as TriplePoint, Plug & Play Ventures, Ascension Ventures’ Fair by Design fund, and Entrepreneur First. Investing alongside are fintech angels Christian Faes of LendInvest, DST GLObal managing partner Tom Stafford, Charlie Delingpole of ComplyAdvantage and MarketInvoice, among others.

Credit Kudos uses open banking data to measure financial behaviour and replace traditional, narrow methods of credit assessment, enabling lenders to provide credit to borrowers who would have previously been declined or overlooked.

In 2019 the company expanded its client base to over 50 new lenders and struck deals with financial intermediaries such as ClearScore, CarFinance 247, and Mojo Mortgages, allowing customers to use their bank data to secure better offers across unsecured loans, car finance and mortgages.

Freddy Kelly, founder and CEO of Credit Kudos comments: “We believe Open Banking will soon be the standard for credit assessments and, as the first regulated Credit Reference Agency with the capability to measure creditworthiness using open banking data alone, we are in a fantastic position to provide a service that is needed now more than ever."

Related Companies

Credit Kudos

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to modernise card payments in an era of digital competition, [Webinar] How to modernis[Webinar] How to modernise card payments in an era of digital competition

Trending Stories

Related News
Credit Kudos raises £2.2 million
/startups

Credit Kudos raises £2.2 million

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/new york, ny - usa

Head of Region (Sales), North America - Payment & Financial Crime Solutions (New York, covering North America)

Competitive

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Revolut backs cryptocurrency as safe haven amidst Coronavirus crisis

  2. RBC, Scotiabank introduce online enrollment for emergency business loans

  3. Uber Eats partners with Mastercard to commit an additional 40,000 meals for NHS staff

  4. Visa invests in Railsbank

  5. 165 jobs go as Monzo shuts Las Vegas customer support office

Research
See all papers »
How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?