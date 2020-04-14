Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
Rabobank

Blockchain Trade finance
Rabobank slashes commodity trade finance timeline with blockchain

Rabobank slashes commodity trade finance timeline with blockchain

Cargill and Agrocorp, in partnership with Rabobank and other logistics partners, have completed a cross-continent commodity trade transaction of wheat from North America to Southeast Asia on a blockchain platform provided by Singapore-based dltledgers.

The shipment, valued at $12 million and settled on 1 April 2020 from North America to Indonesia, occurred with six trading partners participating on a common blockchain platform.

Partners included Cargill, Rabobank North America, Rabobank Singapore, ship owner Amarante, shipping agent Transmarine, and agri-commodity trader Agrocorp International. The dltledgers blockchain solution is built on the open-source Hyperledger Fabric platform.

The trade took a total of just five days to settle, whereas traditional trading processes can take up to a month.

Rabobank says that the use of consensus-driven smart contracts in the deal reduced the hours spent on processing documents by more than half.

Jennifer Davidson, trade execution lead, Cargill. "We see this transaction as the latest example of how working together and using technology to solve challenges can improve trade, as well as traceability, food safety, nutrition and more."

Rabobank collaborates on blockchain-based app for coffee drinkers with IBM

Rabobank collaborates on blockchain-based app for coffee drinkers with IBM

Rabobank abandons cryptocurrency wallet plans

Rabobank abandons cryptocurrency wallet plans

  Starling Bank to issue spare debit card for trusted shoppers

  Revolut backs cryptocurrency as safe haven amidst Coronavirus crisis

  TSB adds Covid-19 Smart Agent to site

  RBC, Scotiabank introduce online enrollment for emergency business loans

  Uber Eats partners with Mastercard to commit an additional 40,000 meals for NHS staff

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?