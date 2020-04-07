Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

encompass Invidem iMeta Technologies

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nordic KYC utility selects technology partners

Nordic KYC utility selects technology partners

Invidem, the kYC utility set up by a coalition of six Nordic banks, has signed long-term technology deals with Econompass and iMeta Tecfhnologies.

Having secured European Commission approval, Danske Bank, DNB Bank, Nordea, SEB, Svenska Handelsbanken and Swedbank set up a joint venture company in July last year to build the platform. The company will provide large and medium-sized corporates with a single format for KYC reporting, shared by the Indvidem banking partners.

Encompass has been selected to provide Invidem with automated KYC data gathering and iMeta will provide the core Client Lifecycle Management system for management of the KYC information.

The utility will enable corporates to manage their data in a single location and gives control over which banks or other organisations under AML regulation should have access to their data.

Marit Bø Bornstein, CEO at Invidem, says: "Invidem has a unique business model, gathering and validating data from multiple sources, including the customers themselves, in line with a Nordic standard for compliant KYC information. With these advanced partners, we allow our clients to make even more sophisticated risk assessments."

Related Companies

encompass Invidem iMeta Technologies

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to Remain Customer-Centric Amid Credit Saturation - Register Now!

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change, [New Paper] The Ir[New Paper] The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

Trending Stories

Related News
Nordic banks get EC green light for shared KYC platform
/regulation

Nordic banks get EC green light for shared KYC platform

Nordic banks explore shared KYC utility

Nordic banks explore shared KYC utility

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/new york, ny - usa

Sales Director, North America - Collateral Management Solutions (New York, covering North America)

Competitive

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Nationwide to close down branches and disconnect call centres over weekends

  2. SWIFT’s major announcement slips under the radar

  3. Monzo and Starling furlough some employees

  4. Lloyds Banking Group opens dedicated call line for vulnerable customers and NHS staff

  5. Payments revenue to enter negative territory

Research
See all papers »
Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change