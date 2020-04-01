Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

EVO Payments

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Covid-19 Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
EVO Payments secures $150 million cash injection as Covid-19 hits merchant proceeds

EVO Payments secures $150 million cash injection as Covid-19 hits merchant proceeds

US merchant acquirer EVO Payments has secured a $150 million equity injection to help it navigate through the Coronavirus pandemic.

The investment came from funds associated with long-term partner Madison Dearborn, a private equity firm that has been a significant shareholder of the company since 2012.

The proceeds will be used the strengthen EVO's balance sheet, pay down debt and to fund potential future investment opportunities

In a statement, the firm says: "EVO is closely monitoring COVID-19 and its impact on the company’s business. While EVO’s global portfolio represents a diversified mix of merchants across Europe and North America, many of these merchants operate in markets that are subject to broad governmental restrictions on movement and commerce, resulting in substantial reductions in merchant transaction count and volumes."

In response, the company has moved to reduce fixed costs up to 20% for the remainder of fiscal 2020 and lower capital expenditures by up to 75% over the same period.

James G. Kelly, EVO’s chief executive officer, comments: “The long-term fundamentals of EVO’s business remain strong and, as the economy recovers, we believe these actions will support EVO’s continued growth through the execution of our strategic plan.”

Related Companies

EVO Payments

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Covid-19 Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Sentiment Paper] The Future of Cloud: Powering the Financial Services Industry

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies, [New I[New Impact Study] Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Trending Stories

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/london, uk

Sales Director, Payment & Financial Crime Solutions (London, covering Europe)

to six-figure base, double ote

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Microsoft partners Plaid to turn Excel into a fintech app

  2. Monzo and Starling furlough some employees

  3. Covid-19 set to delay HSBC restructuring

  4. Digital Dollar Project names advisory group

  5. Icici Bank rolls out WhatsApp banking service

Research
See all papers »
Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change