Ping An beats off Big Tech to claim top NLP ranking

Chinese financial giant Ping An has beat off competition from Big Tech firms and rival super apps to set a world record in the prestigious General Language Understanding Evaluation (Glue) benchmark for Natural Language Processing (NLP).

NLP, which allows computers to understand human speech and text, is one of the core technologies supporting artificial intelligence applications. The Glue benchmark is comprised of nine tasks to test NLP models, including questions and answers, sentiment analysis, logical semantic analysis and textual entailment, among others. The final score is the average score for the nine tasks.



Since the launch of the Glue benchmark in 2018, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Huawei, Alibaba have all lined up to take part in the competition.



Ping An Technology's record-breaking score of 90.6 is the highest in the world, with Baidu in second place and Alibaba in third.



In addition to Glue, Ping An Technology also beat competitors and average human performance in the latest Stanford Question Answering Dataset 2.0 (SQuAD 2.0), another leading benchmark to test NLP algorithms. Ping An is the second company, after Google, that has taken top ranking in both tests.